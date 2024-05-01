ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101706 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111847 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158061 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254498 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174984 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166073 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Three more children rescued from Russian occupation

Three more children rescued from Russian occupation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103813 views

Three more children, aged 11, 9, and 13, were rescued from the Russian-occupied territory and returned to the government-controlled territory, bringing the total number of children returned from Kherson region since the beginning of 2024 to 66.

Three more children, aged 11, 9 and 13, were rescued from the Russian-occupied territory and returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, bringing the total number of children returned from the Kherson region since the beginning of 2024 to 66, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Three more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this is "an 11-year-old girl who was left unattended by adults and risked ending up in an occupation orphanage." "The Save Ukraine organization, guardianship and custody authorities, and children's services worked on her return. It was an extremely difficult and urgent task," the RMA head said.

He added that "two more boys, aged 9 and 13, left with the girl." "They were looked after by their older adult brother, who risked being drafted into the army of the aggressor country. It was possible to rescue the boys from the occupation thanks to the coordinated work of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, child welfare authorities and child services in the region of Dnipro," said the RMA head.

"All children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists are working with them," Prokudin said.

"Since the beginning of 2024, we have managed to return 66 children from Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. I am confident that the children will be able to recover from their experiences. I am grateful to everyone who joins their efforts to return all the little citizens of Ukraine," summarized the RMA Chairman.

Ukraine handed over to Qatar a list with the names of 561 Ukrainian children: the Russian side is already processing it25.04.24, 18:28 • 19435 views

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising