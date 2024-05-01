Three more children rescued from Russian occupation

Three more children, aged 11, 9 and 13, were rescued from the Russian-occupied territory and returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, bringing the total number of children returned from the Kherson region since the beginning of 2024 to 66, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Three more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this is "an 11-year-old girl who was left unattended by adults and risked ending up in an occupation orphanage." "The Save Ukraine organization, guardianship and custody authorities, and children's services worked on her return. It was an extremely difficult and urgent task," the RMA head said.

He added that "two more boys, aged 9 and 13, left with the girl." "They were looked after by their older adult brother, who risked being drafted into the army of the aggressor country. It was possible to rescue the boys from the occupation thanks to the coordinated work of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, child welfare authorities and child services in the region of Dnipro," said the RMA head.

"All children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists are working with them," Prokudin said.

"Since the beginning of 2024, we have managed to return 66 children from Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine. I am confident that the children will be able to recover from their experiences. I am grateful to everyone who joins their efforts to return all the little citizens of Ukraine," summarized the RMA Chairman.

