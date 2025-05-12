Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrzaliznytsia tops the list, although it has reduced its staff. ATB and Gas Distribution Networks increased the number of employees, the latter entered the top ten for the first time.

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

Six of the ten largest employers increased their staff, and four reduced it. Two companies made it into the top 10 for the first time. This is reported by Opendatabot, based on data from the State Statistics Service and financial statements of enterprises, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia has been the largest employer in Ukraine for four years in a row: 178,616 employees. However, in 2024, the company lost more than 9,000 employees - the staff decreased by almost 5%. In general, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company's staff has decreased by 54,000 employees.

In second place - ATB-Market: 46,084 employees. During the year, the company increased its staff by almost 2,000 employees.

The top three is closed by the company Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine - 37,714 employees. Over the past year, the company managed to increase its staff by 4.2 thousand people.

The ten largest employers also include retail chains, logistics companies, energy giants and government agencies. Among them are Ukrposhta (31,739 employees), Silpo (31,366), Nova Poshta (27,509), Energoatom (27,352), Forests of Ukraine (23,717), Ukrnafta (18,926) and Ukrgazvydobuvannya (17,317).

Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine and Forests of Ukraine made it into the top 10 for the first time.

Only four companies reduced their staff last year. The leader, Ukrzaliznytsia, lost the most. Ukrposhta also reduced the number of employees by more than 3,000, Energoatom - by 1.8 thousand, and Forests of Ukraine - by more than 6,000 jobs (20%).

Other companies expanded their staff. The most - Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine: +12.5%. Silpo (+4.9%), ATB (+4.5%), Nova Poshta (+4.5%), Ukrnafta (+3.2%) and Ukrgazvydobuvannya (+2.9%) also actively increased their teams.

Opendatabot noted that there are companies that did not make it into the top 10, but significantly increased the number of employees. For example, the Aurora chain of stores has quadrupled its staff since the beginning of the full-scale war - from 3 to more than 12 thousand employees. NovaPay, which is part of the Nova group, also grew actively: in 2024 +7.5% to the staff. The same applies to the EVA chain of stores: +2% per year.

McDonald's Ukraine grew by only 0.2% and has not yet recovered to pre-war levels of employees.

Let us remind you

In 2024, the income of Ukrainian restaurants and hotels increased by 10% — to UAH 28.22 billion. McDonald's became the leader, whose income increased by almost a third and reached UAH 16.84 billion.

