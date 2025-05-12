Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

Six of the ten largest employers increased their staff, and four reduced it. Two companies made it into the top 10 for the first time. This is reported by Opendatabot, based on data from the State Statistics Service and financial statements of enterprises, writes UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia has been the largest employer in Ukraine for four years in a row: 178,616 employees. However, in 2024, the company lost more than 9,000 employees - the staff decreased by almost 5%. In general, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the company's staff has decreased by 54,000 employees.

In second place - ATB-Market: 46,084 employees. During the year, the company increased its staff by almost 2,000 employees.

The top three is closed by the company Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine - 37,714 employees. Over the past year, the company managed to increase its staff by 4.2 thousand people.

The ten largest employers also include retail chains, logistics companies, energy giants and government agencies. Among them are Ukrposhta (31,739 employees), Silpo (31,366), Nova Poshta (27,509), Energoatom (27,352), Forests of Ukraine (23,717), Ukrnafta (18,926) and Ukrgazvydobuvannya (17,317).

Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine and Forests of Ukraine made it into the top 10 for the first time.

Only four companies reduced their staff last year. The leader, Ukrzaliznytsia, lost the most. Ukrposhta also reduced the number of employees by more than 3,000, Energoatom - by 1.8 thousand, and Forests of Ukraine - by more than 6,000 jobs (20%).

Other companies expanded their staff. The most - Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine: +12.5%. Silpo (+4.9%), ATB (+4.5%), Nova Poshta (+4.5%), Ukrnafta (+3.2%) and Ukrgazvydobuvannya (+2.9%) also actively increased their teams.

Opendatabot noted that there are companies that did not make it into the top 10, but significantly increased the number of employees. For example, the Aurora chain of stores has quadrupled its staff since the beginning of the full-scale war - from 3 to more than 12 thousand employees. NovaPay, which is part of the Nova group, also grew actively: in 2024 +7.5% to the staff. The same applies to the EVA chain of stores: +2% per year.

McDonald's Ukraine grew by only 0.2% and has not yet recovered to pre-war levels of employees.

