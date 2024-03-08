$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

First mobile pharmacy opened in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22278 views

A mobile pharmacy has been launched in Mykolaiv Oblast to provide access to medicines, including those under the Affordable Medicines program, for residents of five frontline settlements.

First mobile pharmacy opened in Mykolaiv region

A mobile pharmacy has been launched in Mykolaiv region to serve five settlements in the region. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports.

Details 

Thanks to the mobile pharmacy, the residents of these villages will have access to the necessary medicines, including those provided by the "Affordable Medicines" program.

The first mobile pharmacy in the region was launched under the Memorandum of Cooperation between Mykolaiv Regional Health Insurance Company and the Ukrainian Red Cross Hospital.

The pilot project "Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project is expanding to six more frontline regions29.02.24, 16:31 • 24030 views

Addendum

 The agency added that in August 2023, the Government adopted a resolution allowing licensees of retail trade in medicines to establish mobile pharmacy outlets.

Such pharmacies can operate in rural areas where there are no pharmacies. And during the period of martial law - also in the frontline areas.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in Sumy and Donetsk regions as part of the pilot project Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project, which aims to solve the problem of pharmacy shortages.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Vitalii Kim
Ukrposhta
Donetsk
Mykolaiv
Sums
