First mobile pharmacy opened in Mykolaiv region

A mobile pharmacy has been launched in Mykolaiv region to serve five settlements in the region. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports.

Details

Thanks to the mobile pharmacy, the residents of these villages will have access to the necessary medicines, including those provided by the "Affordable Medicines" program.

The first mobile pharmacy in the region was launched under the Memorandum of Cooperation between Mykolaiv Regional Health Insurance Company and the Ukrainian Red Cross Hospital.

The pilot project "Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project is expanding to six more frontline regions

Addendum

The agency added that in August 2023, the Government adopted a resolution allowing licensees of retail trade in medicines to establish mobile pharmacy outlets.

Such pharmacies can operate in rural areas where there are no pharmacies. And during the period of martial law - also in the frontline areas.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in Sumy and Donetsk regions as part of the pilot project Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project, which aims to solve the problem of pharmacy shortages.