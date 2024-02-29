The pilot project "Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project is expanding to six more frontline regions

"Ukrposhta announced the expansion of the Ukrposhta.Pharmacy pilot project to six frontline regions: Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, and Sumy. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports .

From now on, Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" covers not only Donetsk region, but also Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions, -the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that the national postal operator has received licenses for retail and electronic retail trade in medicines and has started to deliver the first orders.

For reference

The main goal of the Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" project is to provide access to medicines in settlements where pharmacies were destroyed as a result of the war, as well as to medicines at affordable prices that may not be available in the nearest pharmacy or if they cost more than under the "Affordable Medicines" program.

To purchase medicines, you just need to call the contact center and follow the prompts in the voice menu to connect with a specialist. Currently, it is possible to order over-the-counter medicines, as well as those available under the Affordable Medicines program.

The completed order will be sent to the customer at the nearest Ukrposhta Express branch. Delivery is free of charge and currently takes up to three days between regional centers (excluding the day of departure). The order is stored in the branch for 7 calendar days.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in Sumy and Donetsk regions as part of the pilot project Ukrposhta. Pharmacy" pilot project, which aims to solve the problem of the lack of pharmacies.