Zelenskyy discusses conversation with Trump and cooperation with Spanish PM

He had a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, during which he expressed gratitude for Spain's consistent support. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The leaders discussed further deepening of cooperation, in particular in the political and diplomatic spheres, which is important for the security of the European region.

The Head of State also informed the Spanish Prime Minister about his recent conversation with Donald Trump. According to him, this discussion made it possible to clarify a number of key issues and strengthened understanding between the partners.

Ukraine continues to work to deepen its cooperation with European countries and strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States. They also discussed the initiatives of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine aimed at supporting Ukrainians and strengthening bilateral ties with Madrid.

Spain allocates 10 million euros to Ukraine and expands support: what is known