Affordable mortgage for IDPs: the main conditions are named
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has a mortgage lending program for IDPs with an interest rate of 3% per annum. The down payment is from 6%, the term is up to 30 years, and the property must be no older than 50 years or reconstructed no more than 35 years ago.
Ukraine has a program of affordable mortgage lending for internally displaced persons. The down payment is from 6% of the cost of housing, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration.
Key mortgage terms under this program:
- the lowest interest rate in Ukraine - only 3% per annum;
- the loan is granted for a term of up to 30 years, and the loan must be repaid before the borrower's 65th birthday;
- down payment from 6% of the cost of housing.
Among other important conditions - , the loan object may be an apartment or house that was put into operation no more than 50 years ago or reconstructed no more than 35 years ago.
You can learn more about the basic conditions for participation in the Housing for Internally Displaced Persons program in this video.