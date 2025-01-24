Government approves regulations on the Ministry of Unity: what it means for Ukrainians

The main goal of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine is to unite Ukrainians around the world, to promote their integration and preserve their national identity. This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity, UNN reports.



Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the new agency's regulations, defining its powers and key areas of work. The ministry, which previously functioned as the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has now been given a new mission to support Ukrainians wherever they are.

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov noted that the new structure would allow for more effective integration of citizens who fled their homes due to the war.

This will allow for more systematic care for integration, social adaptation, and preservation of the national identity of Ukrainians who were forced to temporarily leave their homes - Chernyshov noted.

The Ministry will work in several areas.

Among them:

- formulating a policy of national unity that will help strengthen Ukrainian identity and citizen interaction,

- creating conditions for Ukrainians to return home or integrate at their new place of residence,

- Assistance in meeting the national, cultural and linguistic needs of Ukrainians abroad in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One of the innovations was the creation of the National Unity Agency, which will support Ukrainian communities abroad and implement initiatives to strengthen ties with the diaspora.

The Resolution also approved the abbreviated name of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine - Minnatsyny (Ministry of National Unity) - the statement said.

Recall

On December 3, 2024, the government renamed the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, thus defining a new vector for its work.

Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksiy Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity.

