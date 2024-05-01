More than 17 thousand individuals and legal entities are already in the state sanctions register

More than 17,000 individuals and legal entities are listed in the state sanctions register. The relevant information is posted on the registry's website. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Reintegration.

Details

It is noted that the state register of sanctions contains data on 10,085 individuals and 7,125 legal entities.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, the register provides free public access to relevant and reliable information about entities subject to Ukrainian restrictive measures. The register is maintained by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

The data in the register is updated promptly. The sources of information are the relevant decisions of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by decrees of the President of Ukraine, as well as court decisions on sanctions.

The website offers an electronic extract with the relevant information.

The register is available in Ukrainian and English.

Recall

In January, President Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council to create a State Sanctions Register to provide public access to up-to-date information on all sanctioned entities.

On February 1, the state register of sanctions was launched in Ukraine.