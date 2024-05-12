More than 300 people killed by devastating floods in Afghanistan

Flash floods in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 people. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

According to the UN World Food Program, more than 300 people have died as a result of flash floods that have swept through several provinces in Afghanistan.

Heavy rains on Friday triggered raging rivers of water and mud that swept through villages and farmland, leaving destruction in their wake.

Many people are reported missing and rescue operations are hampered by rubble and damaged streets and buildings. Baghlan province has suffered the greatest losses, with a significant number of people killed and thousands of homes destroyed or damaged, according to the World Food Program.

The total number of casualties remains a matter of disagreement between the government and humanitarian organizations. The UN International Organization for Migration reported 218 deaths in Baghlan, while government sources reported 131 deaths.

Afghanistan, which has suffered a decade of war, is becoming even more vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Experts consider the country to be one of the poorest and least prepared for the challenges of global warming.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, called for immediate assistance, emphasizing that this tragedy is "a stark reminder of Afghanistan's vulnerability to the climate crisis.

