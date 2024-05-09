Deadly floods in Brazil: 100 people killed, almost one hundred and fifty more missing

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Deadly floods in Brazil: 100 people killed, almost one hundred and fifty more missing

Deadly floods in Brazil: 100 people killed, almost one hundred and fifty more missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

More than 100 people have been killed and 128 are missing due to heavy rains and widespread flooding that destroyed bridges and buildings in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, forcing more than 163,000 residents to evacuate their homes, with further rains expected to further worsen the situation.

More than 100 people have already died as a result of the bad weather in southern Brazil. In addition, almost one and a half hundred people are currently missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

So far, local authorities have reported 100 deaths  as a result of the heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Rescuers also say that 128 people are still missing. 

It is noted that more than 163 thousand residents of the southernmost state of Brazil, bordering Uruguay and Argentina, were forced to leave their homes.

Addendum

Thunderstorms in southern Brazil have already led to large-scale flooding that has destroyed bridges and buildings, turning entire streets into rivers. 

Meanwhile, Brazil's National Disaster Center reported on Tuesday that there is a "high risk" of new floods in the southern part of the state.

Recall

Heavy rains that have caused massive flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul have left hundreds of towns under water. Further downpours predicted for this week are expected to further worsen the situation in the region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
voice-of-americaVoice of America
argentinaArgentina
uruguayUruguay
brazilBrazil

Contact us about advertising