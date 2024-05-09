Deadly floods in Brazil: 100 people killed, almost one hundred and fifty more missing

More than 100 people have already died as a result of the bad weather in southern Brazil. In addition, almost one and a half hundred people are currently missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

So far, local authorities have reported 100 deaths as a result of the heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Rescuers also say that 128 people are still missing.



It is noted that more than 163 thousand residents of the southernmost state of Brazil, bordering Uruguay and Argentina, were forced to leave their homes.

Addendum

Thunderstorms in southern Brazil have already led to large-scale flooding that has destroyed bridges and buildings, turning entire streets into rivers.

Meanwhile, Brazil's National Disaster Center reported on Tuesday that there is a "high risk" of new floods in the southern part of the state.

Recall

Heavy rains that have caused massive flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul have left hundreds of towns under water. Further downpours predicted for this week are expected to further worsen the situation in the region.