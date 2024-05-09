Deadly floods in Brazil: 100 people killed, almost one hundred and fifty more missing
Kyiv • UNN
More than 100 people have been killed and 128 are missing due to heavy rains and widespread flooding that destroyed bridges and buildings in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, forcing more than 163,000 residents to evacuate their homes, with further rains expected to further worsen the situation.
Details
So far, local authorities have reported 100 deaths as a result of the heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Rescuers also say that 128 people are still missing.
It is noted that more than 163 thousand residents of the southernmost state of Brazil, bordering Uruguay and Argentina, were forced to leave their homes.
Addendum
Thunderstorms in southern Brazil have already led to large-scale flooding that has destroyed bridges and buildings, turning entire streets into rivers.
Meanwhile, Brazil's National Disaster Center reported on Tuesday that there is a "high risk" of new floods in the southern part of the state.
Recall
Heavy rains that have caused massive flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul have left hundreds of towns under water. Further downpours predicted for this week are expected to further worsen the situation in the region.