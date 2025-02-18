After Panama, Costa Rica also agreed to accept migrants expelled from the United States

Costa Rica said that the first group of deportees will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, from where they will be transferred to the Temporary Migrant Center.

Reported by UNN with reference to Presidencia de la República Costa Rica and Univision.

The office of Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez Robles announced yesterday that the Costa Rican government has agreed to cooperate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants.

The Costa Rican government has agreed to cooperate with the United States in repatriating 200 illegal immigrants to their country - the Costa Rican presidency said in a statement, which specified that “these are people from Central Asia and India.

According to the statement, the first group will arrive in Costa Rica tomorrow on a scheduled flight and will then be taken to a temporary care center near the border with Panama.

It is noted that the operation is fully funded by the US government under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Earlier, Panama and Guatemala reached a similar agreement with the United States. In early February, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Guatemala announced its readiness to accept many more people deported from the United States.

