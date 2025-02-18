After Panama, Costa Rica also agreed to accept migrants expelled from the United States

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

After Panama, Costa Rica also agreed to accept migrants expelled from the United States

Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.

Costa Rica said that the first group of deportees will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, from where they will be transferred to the Temporary Migrant Center.

Reported by UNN with reference to Presidencia de la República Costa Rica and Univision.

The office of Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez Robles announced yesterday that the Costa Rican government has agreed to cooperate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants.

The Costa Rican government has agreed to cooperate with the United States in repatriating 200 illegal immigrants to their country

- the Costa Rican presidency said in a statement, which specified that “these are people from Central Asia and India.

According to the statement, the first group will arrive in Costa Rica tomorrow on a scheduled flight and will then be taken to a temporary care center near the border with Panama.

Panama withdraws from China's “One Belt, One Road” project07.02.25, 06:09 • 42028 views

It is noted that the operation is fully funded by the US government under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Earlier, Panama and Guatemala reached a similar agreement with the United States. In early February, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Guatemala announced its readiness to accept many more people deported from the United States.

Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners29.01.25, 21:08 • 28036 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
international-organization-for-migrationInternational Organization for Migration
panamaPanama
guatemalaGuatemala
indiaIndia
united-statesUnited States

