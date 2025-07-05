The number of Ukrainian migrants remains significant: over 5 million Ukrainians live abroad

According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine was 5.6 million people as of July 1, 2025. Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic remain the countries with the largest number of migrants from Ukraine. This is stated in the NBU's macroeconomic and monetary review, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The number of Ukrainian migrants abroad remains significant. According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine was 5.6 million people as of July 1, 2025," the report says.

It is noted that in May, the UN revised its methodology for the second time: it removed data on 1.2 million Ukrainians located in the Russian Federation (due to the fact that the data had not been updated since June 2023), which led to a significant decrease in the overall indicator.

"Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic remain the countries with the largest number of migrants from Ukraine. The number of those who returned to their previous place of residence, according to IOM estimates, was 4.1 million people in March 2025, with the largest share in Kyiv (23%). The vast majority of those who returned were former IDPs (74%). The largest number of those who returned from abroad came from Poland (36%) and Germany (16%)," the NBU added.

Recall

In the Netherlands, from October 1, Ukrainians who work and live in municipal housing in the Netherlands will pay more than twice the monthly housing fee. The corresponding decision was made by Minister for Asylum and Migration Mona Keijzer to reduce inequality between Ukrainian refugees and other categories of refugees.