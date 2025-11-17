$42.060.00
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

Three and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is facing an unprecedented housing crisis. More than 236,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged, and 10% of the housing stock is unavailable.

Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures

Three and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is facing an unprecedented housing crisis. This is stated in the report of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the war, more than 236,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged, and more than 2.5 million housing units - about 10 percent of the housing stock - were somehow damaged or inaccessible due to the ongoing conflict.

The shortage of municipal housing, combined with an inadequately regulated rental market and massive displacement caused by people fleeing the war, has created severe pressure on housing availability and affordability.

- stated in the report.

How to get compensation for destroyed housing in the combat zone: step-by-step instructions08.08.25, 20:47 • 11020 views

The UN estimates that about 10.6 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes - almost a quarter of the pre-war population, most of whom have left the country.

Two-thirds of the 3.7 million people who remained have difficulty paying for new housing. For many, their reliance on the rental market has depleted family savings.

- stated in the UN.

They indicate that the financial issue of rent continues to be a heavy burden on displaced households, as they are forced to spend 50% or more of their income on rent. At the same time, "as the war in Ukraine continues, addressing the housing needs of displaced Ukrainians remains a critical priority."

"IOM is committed to helping internally displaced persons and the communities that host them build a long-term future. This includes learning new skills, finding jobs, and ensuring stable housing," said Robert Turner, IOM Chief of Mission in Ukraine.

Recall

In October, Ukraine simplified the requirements for confirming the destruction of housing damaged by Russian shelling through Diia. Now, one shot with a geolocation error of up to 10 meters is enough, and satellite images from the State Space Agency and data from the Defense Forces will confirm the fact of destruction.

OP named reasons for slow filling of destroyed property register09.10.25, 15:55 • 2476 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
International Organization for Migration
United Nations
Ukraine