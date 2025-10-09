OP named reasons for slow filling of destroyed property register

Today, there are a number of reasons why the filling of the register of destroyed property is being hampered. In particular, it is impossible to quickly fill this register through "Diia", said Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of President Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

We have identified three main reasons for the slow filling of the register. The first is that it is done through "Diia" with a link to our national registers. This path is quite long. The implementation of each category of damage requires a technical task. Also, due to the suspension of UFSA, this work also stopped. - Mudra explained.

In addition, according to Mudra, Ukrainians forget to submit information about destroyed property to the international register.

It is impossible to quickly fill this register through "Diia". The second reason is that a person believes that if they have submitted to the Ukrainian register of lost property, then there is no need to submit to the international one. This is not true, because the amount paid by the government of Ukraine is limited. Therefore, the difference can be submitted to the register. - Mudra summarized.

The question of where to get money to compensate for the value of lost and destroyed property is also acute.

The third main reason is that there is no understanding of where the money will come from to pay compensation. - Yermak's deputy summarized.

Addition

The "eVidnovlennia" service, which operates within the state aid program for owners of housing damaged or destroyed due to hostilities, resumed work in "Diia" after a break due to technical work.