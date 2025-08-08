How to get compensation for destroyed housing in the combat zone: step-by-step instructions

Homeowners whose homes were destroyed as a result of hostilities can now receive compensation even if the house is located in an active shelling zone. Thanks to changes in the "eRecovery" program, commissions can conduct remote inspections of damaged objects using photos, videos, and satellite images. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1 - submit an information message about destroyed housing through the mobile application or "Diia" portal, at the ASC or with a notary;

Step 2 - submit an application for compensation through the mobile application or "Diia" portal, ASC or notary.

Choose the type of compensation:

housing certificate for purchasing new housing;

payment for reconstruction on one's own plot (available only for owners of private houses in a safe area; can currently only be submitted via the application).

Step 3 - await the commission's decision regarding the inspection.

The local authority commission assesses the security situation and chooses the format:

standard (commission visit to the site);

remote (analysis of photos/videos from UAVs, mobile devices, or satellite).

Step 4 - receive a decision on the fact of housing destruction:

within 30 days, the commission makes a decision;

if the fact of destruction cannot be established - the application review is suspended.

Step 5 - add evidence if the review is suspended.

Within 90 days, additional materials can be submitted:

photos/videos from the owner;

data from the State Emergency Service, military, police;

eyewitness testimonies.

Step 6 - receive a final decision.

Compensation or refusal (if the fact of destruction cannot be confirmed). The result will appear in the "Diia" application or by e-mail, if the submission was through the portal, ASC or notary.

Step 7. If the inspection was postponed due to danger

After the situation improves, the commission resumes consideration and can conduct a remote inspection. The application status will change in the application or a message will be sent to your e-mail. If this does not happen, you should contact the commission.

