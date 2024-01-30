Reconstruction of Kyiv region: Ruslan Kravchenko explained the reasons for rejection of some tender proposals

In the Gostomel community in Kyiv region, more than 52% of the facilities destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion have already been restored. However, there were also cases of rejection of tender proposals - Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, told UNN about the reasons in an exclusive commentary.

The head of KRMA spoke about the situation with the overhaul of a residential building in Gostomel, for which 5 tenders have already been announced.

A tender is currently underway for the overhaul of an apartment building at 5 Malovnychyi Lane. Five tenders have been announced for this facility. The terms of reference were approved by UNDP. 4 bids were rejected for a number of legitimate and objective reasons - Kravchenko said.

According to him, among them:

- the participating company in its proposal did not take into account all the requirements of the technical specification and other requirements for the subject of procurement of the tender documentation;

- the tenderer has not corrected the discrepancies in the documents submitted in its tender proposal identified by the procuring entity within the specified period;

- the tenderer who submitted the lowest price offer did not correct the discrepancies identified by the procuring entity;

- the participant did not take into account all the requirements of the technical specification and other requirements for the subject of procurement;

- refusal by the tenderer to conclude a contract based on the results of the procurement within the time limit established by law;

- the participant's failure to meet the qualification criteria of the tender documentation.

"I emphasize! According to the UNDP finance and procurement experts, the position of the Regional Policy Department to reject the above tender proposals is justified and fully complies with the current legislation. One procurement is currently at the stage of submitting tender proposals. Any company that meets the qualification criteria can participate in the tender. The tender tasks in Kyiv region are unified and the same for all participants," added the head of KRMA.

Ruslan Kravchenko also spoke about the pace of recovery of the Gostomel community.

Gostomel community has already restored more than 52% of the facilities destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion - Kravchenko said.

He cited the main figures:

- The number of damaged facilities is 3,811;

- restored fully and partially with the preservation of vital functions

2004;

- number of restored private and apartment buildings - 1986.

The following institutions were fully and partially restored:

- 3 schools;

- 3 kindergartens;

- 3 medical institutions.

"We are rebuilding at the expense of all available resources, including the state budget, local budgets, the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, UNITED24, and donations from philanthropists," said the head of KRMA.

He clarified that:

- 6 apartment buildings are being restored at the expense of the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression and UNITED24;

- 2 high-rise buildings are to be reconstructed at IOM's expense.

As part of the government's "eRestoration" program, it was agreed:

- 973 applications worth almost UAH 113 million;

- 159 applications for housing certificates.