Ukraine will build 2,000 apartments for war victims at the expense of 72.1 million euros allocated by Germany

The Ministry of Reintegration, IOM and regional military administrations signed memorandums on the construction of 2,000 apartments for war-affected people. The project received 72.1 million euros from Germany, covering the construction and reconstruction of residential facilities in different regions of Ukraine during 2024-2025. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports.

Today, on February 16, the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and a number of regional military administrations and territorial communities signed memoranda of cooperation in the construction of 2,000 apartments for war-affected citizens.

The project will cover various city councils and village administrations in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions, providing housing for about 6,000 people.

The initiative is aimed at supporting internally displaced persons and vulnerable categories of the local population through affordable long-term rent.

The signing ceremony was attended by Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk and IOM Ukraine's Chief of Mission Alessia Schiavone.

Providing housing for internally displaced persons is one of the key tasks of the Government for many years to come. We are talking about Ukrainian families who have lost their homes. This is a big challenge - Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The project is supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany with an estimated value of EUR 72.1 million, covering the construction and reconstruction of residential facilities in various regions of Ukraine in 2024-2025.