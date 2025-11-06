Sudan's Rapid Support Forces agree to US proposal for humanitarian truce

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced their agreement to a proposal from the US and Arab states for a humanitarian ceasefire and their readiness to negotiate a complete cessation of hostilities. This was reported by Reuters in its material, writes UNN.

The Rapid Support Forces also look forward to the implementation of the agreement and the immediate start of discussions on arrangements for a cessation of hostilities and the fundamental principles governing the political process in Sudan. — stated the RSF.

The statement came less than two weeks after RSF units captured the city of Al-Fashir in the famine-stricken Darfur region. International organizations accused the militants of killing and abducting civilians during the offensive.

The Sudanese army has not yet officially responded to the proposal. According to Reuters, some military leaders have expressed objections to the agreement, despite support for the initiative from the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has been ongoing since April 2023. The conflict has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, caused a humanitarian catastrophe, and displaced millions of people.

