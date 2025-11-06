ukenru
The New York Times

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces agree to US proposal for humanitarian truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have accepted a proposal from the US and Arab states for a humanitarian ceasefire and are ready for negotiations. This comes after their capture of the city of Al-Fashir and accusations of killing civilians.

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces agree to US proposal for humanitarian truce

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced their agreement to a proposal from the US and Arab states for a humanitarian ceasefire and their readiness to negotiate a complete cessation of hostilities. This was reported by Reuters in its material, writes UNN.

Details

The Rapid Support Forces also look forward to the implementation of the agreement and the immediate start of discussions on arrangements for a cessation of hostilities and the fundamental principles governing the political process in Sudan.

— stated the RSF.

The statement came less than two weeks after RSF units captured the city of Al-Fashir in the famine-stricken Darfur region. International organizations accused the militants of killing and abducting civilians during the offensive.

Il-76 military aircraft shot down in Sudan: entire crew killed05.11.25, 15:31 • 8388 views

The Sudanese army has not yet officially responded to the proposal. According to Reuters, some military leaders have expressed objections to the agreement, despite support for the initiative from the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has been ongoing since April 2023. The conflict has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, caused a humanitarian catastrophe, and displaced millions of people.

Mass extrajudicial executions are taking place in the Sudanese city of Al-Fashir, captured by militants - media28.10.25, 16:14 • 3401 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Darfur
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
United States
Egypt
Sudan