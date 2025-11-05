Il-76 military aircraft shot down in Sudan: entire crew killed

On November 4, anti-government forces in Sudan shot down an Il-76 military transport aircraft near the city of Babanusa. According to Defence Blog, the entire crew on board perished. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a group engaged in armed confrontation with the central government of Sudan, claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated that they destroyed the aircraft using a Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense system, which, they claimed, they received from the United Arab Emirates.

Militants circulated videos on social media from the crash site: the footage shows fragments of a large white transport aircraft with a distinctive tail section, typical of an Il-76.

Such aircraft were used by the Sudanese Air Force to transport troops, equipment, and ammunition between bases in combat zones.

Context

The civil war in Sudan has been ongoing since April 2023. The use of sophisticated air defense systems, such as the FK-2000, demonstrates the growing level of armament of the RSF and the risk of regional confrontation escalation.

