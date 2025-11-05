ukenru
Il-76 military aircraft shot down in Sudan: entire crew killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2054 views

Sudanese anti-government forces shot down an Il-76 military transport aircraft near the city of Babanusa, killing the entire crew. The Rapid Support Forces claimed responsibility, stating they used a Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense system.

Details

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a group engaged in armed confrontation with the central government of Sudan, claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated that they destroyed the aircraft using a Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense system, which, they claimed, they received from the United Arab Emirates.

UN leaders condemn horrific mass killings in Sudan30.10.25, 23:04 • 3051 view

Militants circulated videos on social media from the crash site: the footage shows fragments of a large white transport aircraft with a distinctive tail section, typical of an Il-76.

Such aircraft were used by the Sudanese Air Force to transport troops, equipment, and ammunition between bases in combat zones.

Context

The civil war in Sudan has been ongoing since April 2023. The use of sophisticated air defense systems, such as the FK-2000, demonstrates the growing level of armament of the RSF and the risk of regional confrontation escalation.

Britain confirms discovery of 'small number' of its military items in Sudan – Politico31.10.25, 00:53 • 4011 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Martial law
Skirmishes
United Nations
Great Britain
United Arab Emirates
Sudan