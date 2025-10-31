Britain confirms discovery of 'small number' of its military items in Sudan – Politico

The British government has acknowledged that a small number of British-made military items have been found in Sudan, amid reports of widespread human rights abuses and a humanitarian crisis in the conflict zone. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In the British Parliament, MPs raised questions about a Guardian newspaper report that mentioned the seizure of British-made technology used by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on the battlefields in Sudan.

"We are aware of reports of a small number of British-made items found in Sudan, but there is no evidence in recent reports of the use of British weapons or ammunition in Sudan." – clarified British Foreign Minister Stephen Doughty.

According to the Guardian, the equipment found included small arms targeting systems and engines for armored personnel carriers. The UK government emphasizes that there is currently no confirmation of the use of these products in hostilities against civilians, but the situation is causing concern due to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

