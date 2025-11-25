"Doctors Without Borders" evacuated staff from a hospital in Sudan's Darfur after a fatal shooting

$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 7980 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 10738 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 10683 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 10554 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11456 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11954 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 22926 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13206 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11415 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 33121 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 36133 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 39405 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 53405 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 45761 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 22926 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 33196 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 85154 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 113807 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 103181 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 6084 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 45888 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66939 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67959 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 75145 views
"Doctors Without Borders" evacuated staff from a hospital in Sudan's Darfur after a fatal shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The international volunteer medical organization "Doctors Without Borders" temporarily withdrew staff from a hospital in Darfur due to the death of a Sudanese Ministry of Health paramedic and the wounding of four people during a shooting on November 18. This happened at Zalingei Hospital, located in an area controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"Doctors Without Borders" evacuated staff from a hospital in Sudan's Darfur after a fatal shooting

The international medical organization "Doctors Without Borders" has temporarily withdrawn its staff from a hospital in Darfur after a paramedic working for the Sudanese Ministry of Health was killed in a shooting on November 18. Four more people were injured, according to reports. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Zalingei Hospital is located in central Darfur, in an area controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and is far from the front line of the conflict with the Sudanese army.

Tens of thousands of people disappeared in Sudan after the capture of El Fasher, UN calls for investigation14.11.25, 17:31 • 2647 views

Our teams cannot resume humanitarian activities until the Rapid Support Forces guarantee safe conditions for the protection of personnel and patients

– said Myriam Laaroussi, emergency coordinator in Darfur.

At the same time, security forces representatives deny any harm to civilians and assure that those responsible for violations will be held accountable.

The organization operates an emergency department, performs surgeries, cares for newborns, and treats measles and cholera during outbreaks. This is not the first time the hospital has temporarily suspended operations: in August, volunteers stopped activities after a grenade explosion.

War in Sudan: Paramilitary forces expand offensive to the east, violence escalates – Media13.11.25, 17:24 • 3347 views

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
charity
Reuters
United Nations
Darfur
Sudan