"Doctors Without Borders" evacuated staff from a hospital in Sudan's Darfur after a fatal shooting

The international medical organization "Doctors Without Borders" has temporarily withdrawn its staff from a hospital in Darfur after a paramedic working for the Sudanese Ministry of Health was killed in a shooting on November 18. Four more people were injured, according to reports. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Zalingei Hospital is located in central Darfur, in an area controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, and is far from the front line of the conflict with the Sudanese army.

Tens of thousands of people disappeared in Sudan after the capture of El Fasher, UN calls for investigation

Our teams cannot resume humanitarian activities until the Rapid Support Forces guarantee safe conditions for the protection of personnel and patients – said Myriam Laaroussi, emergency coordinator in Darfur.

At the same time, security forces representatives deny any harm to civilians and assure that those responsible for violations will be held accountable.

The organization operates an emergency department, performs surgeries, cares for newborns, and treats measles and cholera during outbreaks. This is not the first time the hospital has temporarily suspended operations: in August, volunteers stopped activities after a grenade explosion.

War in Sudan: Paramilitary forces expand offensive to the east, violence escalates – Media