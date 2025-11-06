ukenru
South Africa investigates its citizens' involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into how 17 South Africans ended up on the front line in the Donetsk region. They appealed to the government for help, presumably having been recruited as mercenaries.

South Africa investigates its citizens' involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the discovery of nearly two dozen South Africans "trapped" on the front line in the Donetsk region.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the discovery of South African citizens in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Bloomberg, the investigation began after 17 South Africans who "were trapped in Donbas and sought help from the South African government." South African citizens were allegedly recruited to fight as mercenaries in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The South African government is working through diplomatic channels to ensure the return of these young people," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement released on Thursday.

Since 1998, working as a mercenary or participating in hostilities on behalf of another government has been a crime in South Africa.

Regarding the appearance of South Africans on the territory of Ukraine, in the zone of military resistance to Russian aggression, the administration of the President of South Africa stated that citizens of the African country were "lured" by promises of lucrative contracts. However, details about who the representatives of South Africa were supposed to fight for were allegedly "not provided" at the initial stages.

Recall

South African authorities are investigating how electronic equipment manufactured by Lightware Optoelectronics Ltd. was used in Russian drones. The company accuses "unscrupulous" buyers of illegally using their civilian devices.

Russia is recruiting young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce attack drones in the Alabuga special economic zone. They are promised high salaries.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Cyril Ramaphosa
Bloomberg L.P.
South Africa
Ukraine