russia is creating an "African corps" to support dictators. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The russian authorities are reportedly forming a so-called "African corps" of contractors, security forces and PMC fighters. The first mercenaries are planned to be sent to Togo to support dictator Gnassingbé. It is also planned to establish military bases in Togo and Libya, and to expand the bridgehead in Burkina Faso.

The goal is to gain a foothold in the Sahel and the Central African Republic. Putin offers dictators "protection" for resources and platforms for projecting power - the statement said.

The Center adds that the consequences of russia's actions may include the expansion of anti-democratic forces, increased migration to the EU, and a gap between Africa and the democratic world.

