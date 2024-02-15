They promise them salaries of up to $4000: Russians continue to recruit mercenaries in Africa and Asia

Tens of thousands of Asian and African citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian army - the occupiers continue to recruit mercenaries, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, the training of foreign mercenaries continues on the territory of the Russian Federation, who are then sent to Ukraine. the Russians promise them salaries of 2000 to 4000 dollars, but in fact pay several hundred dollars in allowances.

russia recruits mercenaries abroad due to high cost of mobilization in the country - intelligence

"It should be noted that there is no easy money, and the price for their crimes is growing in Ukraine. Already 400 thousand liquidated Nazis of the Russian Armed Forces testify to this, but not personally," the Center emphasizes.

