Plus 950 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 399,090 people, 6442 tanks and thousands of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/15/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 399,090 (+950) people,

tanks - 6442 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 12090 (+47) units,

artillery systems - 9620 (+54) units,

MLRS - 984 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 671 (+0) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7404 (+33),

cruise missiles - 1882 (+0),

ships/boats - 25 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12691 (+29) units,

special equipment - 1524 (+1).

To recap

According to the General Staff, 83 combat engagements took place over the past day . In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes, fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 103 strikes against the enemy - General Staff