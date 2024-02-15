Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 103 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff reported that over the past day, Ukrainian aviation conducted 103 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports .
The missile troops struck at the following locations:
- 6 areas of personnel concentration,
- 5 artillery pieces,
- 3 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants,
- 3 means of electronic warfare of the enemy.
