Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 103 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports .

The missile troops struck at the following locations:

6 areas of personnel concentration,

5 artillery pieces,

3 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants,

3 means of electronic warfare of the enemy.

