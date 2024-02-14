General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 64 combat engagements took place over the last day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 64 combat engagements took place over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

The General Staff reported that 64 combat engagements took place. Russia launched missile strikes, air strikes and artillery shelling at Ukrainian troops and localities, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

The General Staff said that 64 combat engagements took place during the day, UNN reports, citing the report.

"In total, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes, and fired 83 multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the statement said.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged, the General Staff noted.

In addition, the General Staff adds that Russia continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets.

"The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult," the statement said.

Plus 1060 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses14.02.24, 07:56 • 29350 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukraineUkraine

