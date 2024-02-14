General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 64 combat engagements took place over the last day

The General Staff said that 64 combat engagements took place during the day, UNN reports, citing the report.

"In total, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes, and fired 83 multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the statement said.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged, the General Staff noted.

In addition, the General Staff adds that Russia continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets.

"The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult," the statement said.

