russia recruits mercenaries abroad due to high cost of mobilization in the country - intelligence

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 86355 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121592 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125250 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167001 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166614 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270306 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166910 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148645 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
March 2, 12:27 AM • 102730 views

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102730 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
March 2, 01:39 AM • 81543 views

March 2, 01:39 AM • 81543 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
04:32 AM • 55999 views

04:32 AM • 55999 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
04:43 AM • 52257 views

04:43 AM • 52257 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
05:19 AM • 64238 views

05:19 AM • 64238 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270306 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239903 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 236680 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236680 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121592 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 101496 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101496 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 101855 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101855 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 118272 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118272 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 118841 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118841 views
russia recruits mercenaries abroad due to high cost of mobilization in the country - intelligence

russia recruits mercenaries abroad due to high cost of mobilization in the country - intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22993 views

Russia is actively recruiting foreign mercenaries to participate in the war in Ukraine, as it is more profitable and cheaper than continuing domestic mobilization.

Russia is actively looking for people abroad to take part in hostilities against Ukraine, as it is more profitable and cheaper than continuing mobilization within the country. This was stated during a telethon by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov, UNN reports.

According to Yusov, Russia is actively looking for people abroad, forming groups of mercenaries and training them from scratch, but "when it comes to training from scratch, it is likely to be an unskilled specialist and their fate is to participate in meat assaults.

"Yes, there is information about Somalis, as well as residents of Sierra Leone, Cuba and Nepal. It is very important that most governments of the countries where networks of Russian recruiters and mercenaries are recorded publicly condemn such activities, even diplomatically make statements and appeals to citizens not to cooperate. But in low-income countries, the 1,500-2,000 offered by the aggressor, along with the promise that it will not be participation in hostilities, but some kind of security, may look attractive to some people... It is more profitable and cheaper for Russia to look for mercenaries abroad than to continue mobilization within the country," Yusov said.

He added that recruiting mercenaries abroad is beneficial because Russia is afraid of destabilizing the situation in the country and it is cheaper than providing its own military.

Moscow wants to hold the World Youth Festival 2024 in Sochi, where it will hold propaganda events among Serbian youth.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
nepalNepal
ukraineUkraine

