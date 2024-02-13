russia recruits mercenaries abroad due to high cost of mobilization in the country - intelligence

Russia is actively looking for people abroad to take part in hostilities against Ukraine, as it is more profitable and cheaper than continuing mobilization within the country. This was stated during a telethon by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov, UNN reports.

According to Yusov, Russia is actively looking for people abroad, forming groups of mercenaries and training them from scratch, but "when it comes to training from scratch, it is likely to be an unskilled specialist and their fate is to participate in meat assaults.

"Yes, there is information about Somalis, as well as residents of Sierra Leone, Cuba and Nepal. It is very important that most governments of the countries where networks of Russian recruiters and mercenaries are recorded publicly condemn such activities, even diplomatically make statements and appeals to citizens not to cooperate. But in low-income countries, the 1,500-2,000 offered by the aggressor, along with the promise that it will not be participation in hostilities, but some kind of security, may look attractive to some people... It is more profitable and cheaper for Russia to look for mercenaries abroad than to continue mobilization within the country," Yusov said.

He added that recruiting mercenaries abroad is beneficial because Russia is afraid of destabilizing the situation in the country and it is cheaper than providing its own military.

