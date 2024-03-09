US imposes sanctions on Russian and Central African companies

The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against a company from Russia (Limited Liability Company Broker Expert) and the Central African Republic (Bois Rouge SARLU), the press service of the U.S. Treasury Department reported, according to UNN.

Details

The press release states that the companies were sanctioned "for their efforts to facilitate Russia's harmful activities in the CAR". It is alleged that the sanctioned legal entities played an important role in supporting the actions of the Wagner PMC in the Central African Republic. The Ministry of Finance stated that these companies sought to benefit from the illegal extraction of natural resources and provided material and financial support to the Wagner Group.

The press service reported that Broker Expert Limited Liability Company is based in St. Petersburg. It is alleged that Broker Expert supplied goods to companies associated with the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, based in the Central African Republic and Sudan. In addition, Broker Expert was a supplier of helmets for Wagner Group terrorists.

Bois Rouge SARLU is located in the CAR capital Bangui. Allegedly linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the company signed a concession for the extraction of natural resources in the republic in exchange for services provided by the Wagner PMC to the CAR authorities. Bois Rouge exports tropical woods such as azobe, iroko, mukulungu, sapeli, and tali to buyers in China, the Middle East, Europe, and Central Asia. In 2022, the company was renamed Wood International Group SARLU.

