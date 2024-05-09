Russia uses Africa as a base for biolabs - RLI

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia uses Africa as a base for biolabs - RLI

Kyiv

 25810 views

Russia has deployed military biological laboratories in Africa, including near the border with Chad in the Central African Republic, probably to study and potentially use as weapons viral diseases not typical of Russia.

Russia has deployed military biological laboratories near the African continent. This activity indicates that Moscow is working to create new military viruses and defenses for its forces. This is reported by the Robert Lansing Institute (RLI), UNN reports.

Details

RLI was able to locate one of these laboratories in the north of the Central African Republic near the border with Chad. It is located near a cotton factory on the grounds of the Bossangoa hospital in Ouham Province, the site of Wagner's units.

According to reports, the hospital operates for the benefit of the Pasteur Institute of Immunology and Microbiology in St. Petersburg, which, like the Vector Research and Production Center, operates under the Rospotrebnadzor agency.

Earlier, the Vector Center was mentioned in the context of studying the work of Russian military virologists with the Ebola virus.

AddendumAddendum

The Bossangoa Hospital has the necessary equipment for researching infectious diseases. There is also a high probability that employees of the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense work in the laboratory on a part-time basis.

The viral diseases encountered by Russian military virologists in Africa are not typical for Russia, and the purpose of this research is probably to weaponize diseases spread by viruses.

Analysts believe that Russian biological laboratories are operating in Chad, which is in line with Moscow's intentions to strengthen its presence in the country.

"Birds" from Ukrainian "biolaboratories": Ukrainian Armed Forces skillfully destroyed the occupiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut15.01.24, 18:45 • 98769 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarHealth
chadChad
central-african-republicCentral African Republic
africaAfrica

