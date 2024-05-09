Russia has deployed military biological laboratories near the African continent. This activity indicates that Moscow is working to create new military viruses and defenses for its forces. This is reported by the Robert Lansing Institute (RLI), UNN reports.

RLI was able to locate one of these laboratories in the north of the Central African Republic near the border with Chad. It is located near a cotton factory on the grounds of the Bossangoa hospital in Ouham Province, the site of Wagner's units.

According to reports, the hospital operates for the benefit of the Pasteur Institute of Immunology and Microbiology in St. Petersburg, which, like the Vector Research and Production Center, operates under the Rospotrebnadzor agency.

Earlier, the Vector Center was mentioned in the context of studying the work of Russian military virologists with the Ebola virus.

The Bossangoa Hospital has the necessary equipment for researching infectious diseases. There is also a high probability that employees of the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense work in the laboratory on a part-time basis.

The viral diseases encountered by Russian military virologists in Africa are not typical for Russia, and the purpose of this research is probably to weaponize diseases spread by viruses.

Analysts believe that Russian biological laboratories are operating in Chad, which is in line with Moscow's intentions to strengthen its presence in the country.

