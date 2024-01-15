"Birds" from Ukrainian "biolaboratories": Ukrainian Armed Forces skillfully destroyed the occupiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military used UAVs to detect and destroy Russian invaders who were trying to storm the positions of the 5th Brigade on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

The 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Kyiv Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its Telegram, UNN reports.

Genetically modified "birds" from Ukrainian biolaboratories flew to the occupiers, who tried to storm the positions of the 5th Brigade on the outskirts of Bakhmut - the statement reads

It is stated that the Russian invaders' position on the use of UAVs was broken thanks to the combat work of the UAV operator with the call sign Raven.

Recall

During the week , the drone army destroyed 249 invaders and damaged or destroyed 223 pieces of enemy equipment.

According to the spokesman for the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, during a telethon, the Russians have a new task. They aim to capture the village of Novomykhailivka of the Maryinka urban community in Donetsk region.