"Resuscitation will not help": the Air Force commented on the defeat of the enemy IL-22

The Russian IL-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov last night, is apparently "not subject to recovery" - the target is destroyed, resuscitation will not help. This was reported by the Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat on his Facebook page, UNN writes.

"It looks like the Il-22 made it to Anapa. The living bastard. But, as you can see, the trough is "not subject to recovery". Therefore, no matter how you slice it, the target is destroyed, resuscitation will not help. The plane was on fire, there are wounded among the crew, hopefully, including the 200 - Ihnat wrote.

He added that the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft was and is a priority target.

"Until today, the destruction of this board seemed an impossible task for the Air Force. And now the IL-22 (air command post) has fallen under the gun. Two "fat" targets at once," Ihnat emphasized.

Recall

This morning, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi confirmedthat the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center.

Journalist Denis Kazansky published a photo of the tail section of an Il-22 aircraft that was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov that night.