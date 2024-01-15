"Resuscitation will not help": the Air Force commented on the defeat of the enemy IL-22

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101026 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112004 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142067 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138995 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171955 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283961 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47333 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 36473 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69406 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 38695 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58339 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251347 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261679 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58360 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142069 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107150 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123239 views
"Resuscitation will not help": the Air Force commented on the defeat of the enemy IL-22

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25308 views

Russian IL-22 aircraft hit - target destroyed, resuscitation will not help

The Russian IL-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov last night, is apparently "not subject to recovery" - the target is destroyed, resuscitation will not help. This was reported by the Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat on his Facebook page, UNN writes.

"It looks like the Il-22 made it to Anapa. The living bastard. But, as you can see, the trough is "not subject to recovery". Therefore, no matter how you slice it, the target is destroyed, resuscitation will not help. The plane was on fire, there are wounded among the crew, hopefully, including the 200

- Ihnat wrote.

He added that the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft was and is a priority target.

"Until today, the destruction of this board seemed an impossible task for the Air Force. And now the IL-22 (air command post) has fallen under the gun. Two "fat" targets at once," Ihnat emphasized.

Recall

This morning, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi confirmedthat the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center.

Journalist Denis Kazansky published a photo of the tail section of an Il-22 aircraft that was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov that night.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising