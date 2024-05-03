Reuters: Russian troops enter US military base in Niger

Russian troops have entered an air base in Niger, where American troops are stationed. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a senior Pentagon official, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this step followed the decision of the Niger junta to expel American troops from the country.

Military officers leading the West African country have asked the United States to withdraw nearly a thousand troops from the country, which until last year's coup was Washington's key partner in the fight against insurgency.

Reuters writes that the move by the Russian military puts U.S. and Russian troops in close proximity at a time when military and diplomatic rivalry between the countries is becoming increasingly fierce over the conflict in Ukraine.

This also raises the question of the fate of US facilities in Niger after the withdrawal of US troops.

Addendum Addendum

The United States and its allies have been forced to withdraw from a number of African countries following coups that brought to power groups seeking to distance themselves from Western governments. Recently, US troops left Chad, and French troops were expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso.

At the same time, Russia seeks to strengthen relations with African countries, positioning itself as a friendly country without colonial baggage on the continent.

Context

The United States built Air Base 201 in central Niger at a cost of more than $100 million. Since 2018, it has been used to launch strikes against Islamic State militants and the al-Qaeda affiliate Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) using drones.

