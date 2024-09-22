South Africa is hit by snowfall: roads are blocked, snowdrifts reach two meters in some places

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 51474 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 36397 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78826 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 53428 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 49902 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186213 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191914 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208494 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197025 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146913 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146403 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150736 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141817 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158400 views
South Africa is hit by snowfall: roads are blocked, snowdrifts reach two meters in some places

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20214 views

Up to two meters of snow fell in South Africa, blocking traffic on the roads. Highways between the two largest provinces are closed, and emergency services are working to help stranded drivers.

Recently, South Africa experienced a heavy snowfall that blocked traffic on the roads. In some areas, up to two meters of snow fell. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

An abnormal snowfall has forced the closure of one of South Africa's highways connecting Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal, the two most densely populated provinces in the country.

That particular area was one of the most affected by the snow, and it was impossible to use detour routes. Emergency services worked all  night to get to the people in the cars

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said in a statement at noon that blankets and food had been delivered to several stranded drivers.

Meanwhile, images of unexpectedly snowy Africa appeared on social media. 

Recall

Meanwhile, Chad in Central Africa continues to suffer from severe floodsthat have been going on since July this year. According to the UN, the disaster has claimed 503 lives, affected 1.7 million people, destroyed 200,000 homes and flooded 350,000 hectares of land.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
united-nationsUnited Nations
chadChad
south-africaSouth Africa

