South Africa is hit by snowfall: roads are blocked, snowdrifts reach two meters in some places

Recently, South Africa experienced a heavy snowfall that blocked traffic on the roads. In some areas, up to two meters of snow fell. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

An abnormal snowfall has forced the closure of one of South Africa's highways connecting Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal, the two most densely populated provinces in the country.

That particular area was one of the most affected by the snow, and it was impossible to use detour routes. Emergency services worked all night to get to the people in the cars

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said in a statement at noon that blankets and food had been delivered to several stranded drivers.

Meanwhile, images of unexpectedly snowy Africa appeared on social media.

Recall

Meanwhile, Chad in Central Africa continues to suffer from severe floodsthat have been going on since July this year. According to the UN, the disaster has claimed 503 lives, affected 1.7 million people, destroyed 200,000 homes and flooded 350,000 hectares of land.