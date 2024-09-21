Large-scale floods in Chad have killed more than 500 people and left 1.7 million affected

Chad in Central Africa continues to suffer from severe floods that have been going on since July this year. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

According to the UN, the disaster has already claimed the lives of at least 503 people and affected more than 1.7 million people.

The floods caused widespread destruction: more than 200,000 homes were destroyed and more than 350,000 hectares of agricultural land were submerged.

