Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Floods in Niger postpone start of new school year

Floods in Niger postpone start of new school year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16812 views

Niger's military government postponed the start of the school year to October 28 due to heavy rains and flooding. More than 300 people have died and 800,000 have been affected by the worst floods in 30 years in the region.

Schools in Niger will start the new school year almost a month later due to heavy rains and flooding, the military government reports, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

"Several schools have been damaged, and others are occupied by the victims," a government spokesman said on state television.

The authorities postponed the start date from October 2 to October 28.

Over the past few weeks, the West African country has been hit by incessant downpours that have killed more than 300 people due to flooding or collapsed buildings, according to the Interior Ministry.

The International Rescue Committee has reported that more than 800,000 people have been affected by the floods. The organization claims that countries such as Niger, Mali, and Nigeria have faced some of the "worst flooding in 30 years.

The military government says it has provided 9,700 tons of grain to the needy and that the situation is under control.

Concerns are also growing about damage and destruction of buildings of cultural significance. A few weeks ago, a 19th-century mosque built of wood and straw collapsed in Zinder, the country's second largest city. There are also concerns about the damage to the historic center in the northern city of Agadez, known as the gateway to the desert. This site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Addendum

Like other countries in the semi-arid Sahel region of West Africa, Niger is suffering from the effects of climate change. In addition to flooding, it has also experienced droughts and crop failures in recent years.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
sahelSahel
unescoUNESCO
nigeriaNigeria
maliMali

