Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: the situation is under control

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143457 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125177 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132946 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110257 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: the situation is under control

Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: the situation is under control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22438 views

In the Chadian capital N'Djamena, shots were fired near the presidential palace. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the military is in control of the situation and is protecting the president.

Residents of N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, reported numerous shots fired near the presidential palace. At the same time, the country's foreign minister said that soldiers were protecting the president and that the situation was fully under control.

Writes UNN with reference to AP News.

Details

According to Zakaria Daoud, a local resident who lives nearby, the shooting lasted several minutes in the area of the presidential complex.

These events have raised security concerns in a country located in a region where military coups are quite common.

It is not yet known where the shots came from. The videos, which were likely filmed in the vicinity, show military vehicles and armed soldiers on the streets and within the presidential palace.

Foreign Minister Abdraman Kulamallah said in a live broadcast on Facebook that the situation was completely under control. He recorded the address from the presidential palace, accompanied by the military. He added that they were there to protect the president.

The shooting took place about a week after the parliamentary elections, which were supposed to help restore democracy in the country. However, the main opposition boycotted the elections. The results have not yet been announced, but analysts suggest that the vote will strengthen the power of President Mahamat Déby Itno.

Mahamat Deby Itno came to power as a military ruler after the death of his father in 2021. Itno's father, who had ruled the country for three decades, was killed in a battle with rebels. Last year, Itno Jr. won the presidential election, which international observers recognized as not meeting democratic standards.

Recall

Residents of Mozambique are fleeing to neighboring Malawi due to massive unrest in the country.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
chadChad
mozambiqueMozambique

