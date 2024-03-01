Hungary refuses to allocate $18 million intended for arming Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Hungary will not provide $18 million for weapons for Ukraine. According to UNN, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a press conference.

We have decided to use this $18 million to strengthen security in Chad, to establish a new training facility to train army officers in Chad, and to improve the capabilities of the Chadian armed forces - he noted.

According to him, Budapest refused to allocate such funds, because they would have been used to pay for weapons that would have been sent to Ukraine.

Szijjarto added that the Hungarian government is in favor of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, so this money will be used to maintain security and stability in Chad.

Trump plans to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Mar-a-Lago on March 8 - Bloomberg