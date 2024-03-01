$41.340.03
Hungary refuses to allocate $18 million intended for arming Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26532 views

Hungary has refused to provide Ukraine with $18 million for weapons. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, his country supports peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Hungary refuses to allocate $18 million intended for arming Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Hungary will not provide $18 million for weapons for Ukraine. According to UNN, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a press conference.

We have decided to use this $18 million to strengthen security in Chad, to establish a new training facility to train army officers in Chad, and to improve the capabilities of the Chadian armed forces

- he noted.

According to him, Budapest refused to allocate such funds, because they would have been used to pay for weapons that would have been sent to Ukraine. 

Szijjarto added that the Hungarian government is in favor of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, so this money will be used to maintain security and stability in Chad. 

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Péter Szijjártó
Chad
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
