Trump plans to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Mar-a-Lago on March 8 - Bloomberg

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida next week, a move likely to increase concerns among U.S. allies about the prospect of the former American president returning to power, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

The meeting is expected to take place on March 8, a person familiar with the plans said on condition of anonymity.

"Orban, like Trump, supports populist policies and is a prominent leader of the revival of the far right in Europe," the publication notes.

The Hungarian embassy in Washington, D.C., Trump's campaign headquarters, and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday evening. Earlier, the New York Times reported on the meeting.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting, the newspaper writes, "shows how Trump is increasingly influencing foreign policy issues on the campaign trail as he moves closer to the Republican presidential nomination and a likely rematch with President Joe Biden.

Addendum

Last week, Trump's aides touted his meeting with Argentine President Javier Millais, a newly elected populist who spoke at the CPAC gathering in Maryland.