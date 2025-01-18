ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Shooting occurs near the Supreme Court in Tehran: two judges killed

Kyiv

In the Iranian capital, a shooting took place near the Supreme Court, killing two judges. Another person was injured in the incident in a busy square in Tehran.

A shooting took place in the Iranian capital Tehran near the Supreme Court, killing two people and injuring another. This was reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA, UNN writes.

Details 

It is reported that two judges were killed and another person was wounded in the shooting.

"IRNA news agency, citing informed sources, reported that two judges were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting that took place in a busy Tehran square earlier on Saturday," the media outlet said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the capital of Chad shots were heard near the presidential palace. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the military is controlling the situation and protecting the president.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
chadChad
tehranTehran
iranIran

