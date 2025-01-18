Shooting occurs near the Supreme Court in Tehran: two judges killed

A shooting took place in the Iranian capital Tehran near the Supreme Court, killing two people and injuring another. This was reported by the Iranian news agency IRNA, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that two judges were killed and another person was wounded in the shooting.

"IRNA news agency, citing informed sources, reported that two judges were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting that took place in a busy Tehran square earlier on Saturday," the media outlet said.

Recall

