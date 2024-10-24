Doomsday Seed Vault in the Arctic receives 30,000 new samples for storage

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 119098 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 175607 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110359 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346290 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145745 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196387 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125207 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108269 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 10267 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 10046 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 8820 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10248 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 7608 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 1878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23095 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89269 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 119098 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 175607 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22977 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25608 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39471 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47964 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136484 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Doomsday Seed Vault in the Arctic receives 30,000 new samples for storage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22865 views

The Arctic Global Seed Vault has been replenished with 30,000 new accessions from 21 countries. This is the largest addition since 2020, reflecting growing concerns about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.

Doomsday Seed Vault in the Arctic receives 30,000 new samples for storage

The Arctic World Seed Vault, known as the Doomsday Vault, has been filled with 30,000 new seed samples from 21 countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the amount of seeds received by the storage facility on the Norwegian island of Svalbard is the largest since 2020. This is an indication of fears about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security. 

Climate change and conflict threaten infrastructure and affect the food security of over 700 million people in more than 75 countries,

- said Stefan Schmitz, Executive Director of Crop Trust.

This time, Bolivia contributed to the seed vault for the first time through the Universidad Mayor Real and the Pontifical de San Francisco Javier de Chuquisaca, which is more than 400 years old. The seeds were collected by approximately 125 farming families from local communities.

This contribution is not only about preserving cultures, but also about protecting our culture,

- said the biodiversity project coordinator for Bolivia.

Chad, another new member, contributed 1,145 samples of sesame, rice, corn, and sorghum, all of which are adapted to the country's climate and important for the development of crops that can withstand rising temperatures and irregular rainfall.

A total of more than 30,000 new samples from 21 countries also include vegetable, legume and herb seeds from the Union of Agricultural Working Committees from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Located on a sparsely populated island halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, the vault's chambers are opened only two or three times a year to limit exposure to the outside world.

UN report warns of deteriorating freshwater supplies worldwide29.08.24, 12:50 • 13161 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Chad
Norway
Europe
The State of Palestine
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88