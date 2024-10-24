Doomsday Seed Vault in the Arctic receives 30,000 new samples for storage
The Arctic Global Seed Vault has been replenished with 30,000 new accessions from 21 countries. This is the largest addition since 2020, reflecting growing concerns about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.
The Arctic World Seed Vault, known as the Doomsday Vault, has been filled with 30,000 new seed samples from 21 countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
It is indicated that the amount of seeds received by the storage facility on the Norwegian island of Svalbard is the largest since 2020. This is an indication of fears about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.
Climate change and conflict threaten infrastructure and affect the food security of over 700 million people in more than 75 countries,
This time, Bolivia contributed to the seed vault for the first time through the Universidad Mayor Real and the Pontifical de San Francisco Javier de Chuquisaca, which is more than 400 years old. The seeds were collected by approximately 125 farming families from local communities.
This contribution is not only about preserving cultures, but also about protecting our culture,
Chad, another new member, contributed 1,145 samples of sesame, rice, corn, and sorghum, all of which are adapted to the country's climate and important for the development of crops that can withstand rising temperatures and irregular rainfall.
A total of more than 30,000 new samples from 21 countries also include vegetable, legume and herb seeds from the Union of Agricultural Working Committees from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
Located on a sparsely populated island halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, the vault's chambers are opened only two or three times a year to limit exposure to the outside world.
