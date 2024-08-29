UN report warns of deteriorating freshwater supplies worldwide

The UN report warns that the condition of most of the world's aquatic ecosystems is deteriorating. At the same time, the scale of the problem is difficult to assess due to the lack of indicators in countries with 3.7 billion people.

Written by UNN with reference to Radio France internationale.

Details

The state of fresh water continues to deteriorate around the world.

According to the UN, due to the lack of indicators and “low levels of monitoring,” “by 2030, more than half of humanity will live in countries that lack sufficient data to support management decisions related to drought, floods, and the impact of wastewater, used water, and agricultural runoff.

The report points out that it is difficult to assess the scale of the problem due to the lack of data on countries with a population of 3.7 billion people.

The poorest countries account for less than three percent of total water quality data, - reports Radio France

Drought in Italy threatens olive oil production - media

The problem of access to clean drinking water is particularly acute in Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.

Extreme weather conditions threaten agriculture almost all over the world