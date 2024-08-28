Drought in Italy threatens olive oil production - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121216 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124394 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203083 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156100 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154187 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143522 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112497 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189088 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105143 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56450 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67149 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39092 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96779 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200626 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203665 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25759 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150931 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150126 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154149 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145035 views
Drought in Italy threatens olive oil production - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26463 views

Italy is expected to see a significant decline in the olive harvest due to drought. In the Puglia region, which accounts for 50% of the national olive oil production, the harvest may decrease by 50-80% compared to last year.

This year in Italy, the production of olive oil, one of the main ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine, will suffer from the severe consequences of water shortages, Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The southern Italian region of Puglia accounts for about 50% of national olive oil production, and the drought is particularly acute," the report said.

It is noted that this year's lack of precipitation has seriously affected the olive harvest, which will be harvested in November. "It will clearly be worse than last year," the report says.

"This year, the olives did not produce well, there are much fewer than last year because we had a water shortage that we have been experiencing for several years, and then we had two terrible days during flowering when several varieties did not set. This year, we have 50%-80% fewer olives on the trees," said Pietro Leone, an agricultural company manager from the province of Foggia.

The Capaccio dam, near the city of Foggia, is practically empty, with only 2.5 million cubic meters of water, while it usually holds up to 17 million cubic meters. "But even the water that is there has been stored since last winter. This year, the dam has hardly been filled. The other 3 reservoirs in the province of Fojda are half empty," the report said.

"Instead of the 300 million cubic meters available in 4 reservoirs, we had half, only 150 million cubic meters. So we spent half of the irrigation season in the irrigation district, and then we had to stop to maintain 9 months of drinking water autonomy," said Giuseppe De Filippo from the National Association of Land Reclamation in Puglia.

It is reported that although olive trees need less water than other crops, "temperatures above 40 degrees for 50 consecutive days put the production of olives and therefore precious olive oil at great risk.

20.10.23, 13:00 • 191840 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news

