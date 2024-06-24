$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Extreme weather conditions threaten agriculture almost all over the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19684 views

Extreme weather conditions such as drought or heavy rains threaten crop production in major regions of the world.

Extreme weather conditions threaten agriculture almost all over the world

Droughts and torrential rains will lead to lower yields and damage global stocks - the effects of climate change are reflected in the situation both in the Black Sea region and for many kilometers in the United States.

Transmits UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Record temperatures in the world's major crop growing regions have delayed planting and damaged developing crops. This is due to the fact that the impact of climate change is increasing: huge areas of agricultural land in Europe, Asia, and in particular in the United States are suffering from extreme heat.

Hot weather in the south of the Russian Federation will hit crops. There is also hot and dry weather in the south and east of Ukraine: from May 1 to June 10, precipitation amounted to only 20-50% of the norm. Thus, the development of winter and spring crops in Ukraine is hindered by drought (in addition to resisting the aggression of the Russian Federation, and the corresponding consequences).

In the United States, the largest food exporter, a severe heat wave has engulfed part of the east coast. On the other hand, heavy rains and forecasts of wetter weather have raised fears of flooding.

Heavy rains will reduce severe drought in parts of China, the largest buyer of soybeans. In India, the total rainfall is one fifth below normal. Now experts mention rains during the monsoon, they expect the restoration of agricultural development.

The meteorological center told Reuters that in July-September, more precipitation will fall in the northern, northeastern and western provinces of China. It is hoped that this will contribute to the growth of the crop.

But precipitation will be intense in some areas, so it is necessary to be vigilant against the rapid succession of droughts and floods

- the report says, adding that increased humidity can also increase the risk of diseases and pests of crops.

The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States21.06.2024, 04:31 • 25440 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
