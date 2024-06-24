Droughts and torrential rains will lead to lower yields and damage global stocks - the effects of climate change are reflected in the situation both in the Black Sea region and for many kilometers in the United States.

Record temperatures in the world's major crop growing regions have delayed planting and damaged developing crops. This is due to the fact that the impact of climate change is increasing: huge areas of agricultural land in Europe, Asia, and in particular in the United States are suffering from extreme heat.

Hot weather in the south of the Russian Federation will hit crops. There is also hot and dry weather in the south and east of Ukraine: from May 1 to June 10, precipitation amounted to only 20-50% of the norm. Thus, the development of winter and spring crops in Ukraine is hindered by drought (in addition to resisting the aggression of the Russian Federation, and the corresponding consequences).

In the United States, the largest food exporter, a severe heat wave has engulfed part of the east coast. On the other hand, heavy rains and forecasts of wetter weather have raised fears of flooding.

Heavy rains will reduce severe drought in parts of China, the largest buyer of soybeans. In India, the total rainfall is one fifth below normal. Now experts mention rains during the monsoon, they expect the restoration of agricultural development.

The meteorological center told Reuters that in July-September, more precipitation will fall in the northern, northeastern and western provinces of China. It is hoped that this will contribute to the growth of the crop.

But precipitation will be intense in some areas, so it is necessary to be vigilant against the rapid succession of droughts and floods - the report says, adding that increased humidity can also increase the risk of diseases and pests of crops.

The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States