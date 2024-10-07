October 7: International Day of the Doctor, World Cotton Day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 42241 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162973 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141842 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138429 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140227 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89474 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107874 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110009 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187576 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140227 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140434 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145806 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154231 views
Actual
October 7: International Day of the Doctor, World Cotton Day

October 7: International Day of the Doctor, World Cotton Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 148857 views

According to scientists, the first attempts of people to practice medicine were recorded about 30 thousand years ago. In the 18th and 19th centuries, medicine began to acquire modern features, as many scientific discoveries and inventions were made.

Today, on the first Monday of October, doctors in many countries of the world celebrate their professional holiday, UNN reports.

According to scientists, the first attempts of people to engage in medical business were recorded about 30 thousand years ago.

The most famous physician of Ancient Egypt, Imhotep, had progressive views, as he considered human diseases not a punishment  of the gods, but a natural phenomenon.

Doctors in ancient Greece paid more attention to cause and effect, disease symptoms, and different treatments. The legendary Hippocrates first studied mathematics and botany, but later became interested in the study of the human body and eventually laid the foundation for modern medicine.

In the XVIII - XIX centuries, medicine began to acquire modern features, because many scientific discoveries and inventions were made.  doctors have made rapid progress in the diagnosis and Prevention of diseases, as well as in understanding what bacteria and viruses are.

Also, on the first Monday of October, architects from all over the world celebrate their professional holiday.

Some scientists believe that space planning and interior design have a certain impact on the mood, productivity, and even health of building occupants. Research confirms that working in a well-planned space yields better results than working in an uncomfortable office. Concrete landscapes and monotonous buildings lacking the slightest hint of imagination cause stress.

With this in mind, the role of architects in society can hardly be overestimated. Their work combines science with creativity. Designing a building requires taking into account many factors, ranging from sociological to psychological.

October 7 is also Cotton Day. However, not the kind of "cotton" that Russians occasionally get in their regions and occupied territories, but cotton as a raw material.

The event was launched in 2019 at the initiative of four African cotton-producing countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali. Its goal is to show that cotton is not just a raw material and a commodity, but also a source of livelihood for millions of people around the world. After all, cotton production is the backbone of the economies of many least developed countries.

Today you can still join the events on the occasion of the World Day for Decent Work.

The World Day for Decent Work has become a global response of trade unions to the anti-social actions of governments and transnational corporations, their disregard for the rights of employees during financial and economic crises.  

The term "decent work" acquired its practical meaning in 1999. Decent work means compliance with internationally recognized norms and principles in the field of Labor, expanding the scale of social protection for all employees, strengthening interaction between state bodies, employers ' organizations and employees, and social dialogue in solving major socio-economic problems.

October 7 is also the International Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day - trigeminal neuralgia.

The trigeminal nerve comes to the surface near the temple and divides into three branches: the ophthalmic, maxillary, and mandibular.

Because trigeminal neuralgia is a rare disease, patients are often misdiagnosed at first. It is most often diagnosed in women over 50 years of age.

In 70% of clinical cases, a right-sided lesion is diagnosed, 29% are left-sided localization and another 1% are bilateral neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is the most painful condition compared to other types of pain.

Today also marks the start of Dyslexia Awareness Week.

This disorder was first identified by the German physician Oswald Berkhahn in 1881. Berkhahn discovered the existence of the reading disorder while studying the case of a young boy. The child had serious problems learning to read and write correctly, despite the fact that he was generally intelligent, intellectually and physically developed.

Dyslexia has different forms-someone only confuses the letters in words, and someone can not perceive the written text at all and write it himself. About half of all dyslexics are left – handed.

According to various estimates, 10% of the population suffers from some degree of dyslexia.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus.

The men served in the army and secretly professed Christianity. When the ruler found out about this, he was very angry. Sergius and Bacchus were stripped of all their honors and sent into exile in Syria.

There they were captured by pagans. Bacchus died of torture, and Sergius was beheaded some time later.

Today Sergey, Demyan, Joseph, Leonty, Mark, Nikolai, and Pelageya celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
chadChad
maliMali
syriaSyria

Contact us about advertising