Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: militants reportedly attacked

In the capital of Chad, N'Djamena, a shooting occurred near the presidential palace of the Central African country after a convoy of military vehicles suddenly arrived at the building. The attack was allegedly carried out by militants of the Boko Haram terrorist organization, with reports of dead and wounded. This was reported by Reuters, AR and Al Arabiya, UNN reports.

Details

There is currently no official information from the Chadian authorities.

At the same time, several world publications report an unsuccessful attempt by terrorists to stage a coup d'état in Chad.

In particular, Reuters cited eyewitnesses who saw a convoy of military vehicles moving toward the presidential palace. A security source said that armed men attacked the interior of the presidential residence.

Al Arabiya's sources reported the deaths and injuries caused by the shooting near and inside the presidential residence. It is known that the President of Chad was inside the palace during the shooting.

The situation is completely under control, there is no fear - said Foreign Minister Abderaman Kulamallah.

Foreign Minister Abderman Kulamallah made the statement while surrounded by soldiers during a live broadcast on Facebook, which was conducted inside the seemingly quiet presidential palace.

We are here to protect our president - Kulamallah added.

Boko Haram has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

