Donald Trump: Russia and Ukraine have "minor progress" in negotiations

President of the United States of America Donald Trump called himself a "peacemaker", adding that there is "slight progress" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The White House chief told reporters about this after arriving in New Jersey, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

There is slight progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine... I am always a peacemaker. Sometimes you have to be tough, but always be a peacemaker - Donald Trump stated.

He also said he was setting a "two-week" deadline for Iran on the nuclear deal.

"I'm giving them a certain period of time. We'll see what that period will be. But I'm giving them time. And I would say two weeks is the maximum - the American leader noted.

The US President also stated that "Europe did not help" resolve the conflict between Iran and Israel. According to him, "Iran only wants to talk to the USA."

Let's recall

US President Donald Trump will make a decision within two weeks regarding possible strikes on Iran. The decision depends on the chances of success in negotiations with Tehran. The Iranian leadership warned the US about serious consequences of military intervention.

US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA