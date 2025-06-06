Russia potentially on the list of countries that do not control money laundering: the EU is still considering a "reputational" update of Moscow's status

Whether to add Russia to its "gray list" of countries with weak control over money laundering - this requires the support of EU representatives, but according to MEPs - there is already "huge support".

UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

While Brussels lawmakers are looking for ways to increase financial pressure on Russia, the EU is considering whether to add Russia to its "gray list" of countries with weak control over money laundering.

Most members of the European Parliament support the inclusion of Russia in this list, FT writes.

Markus Ferber, a German MEP who coordinates economic issues for the center-right European People's Party, said:

There is huge support for including Russia in the list he said.

The EU's "gray list" - a new version including Russia is currently postponed

The full list requires the support of a majority of MEPs and was due to be announced this week. But the commission canceled its adoption at the last minute for "administrative/procedural reasons." This was told to FT by a commission spokesman. He added that the list will be adopted early next week.

Reference

The EU's "gray list" on combating money laundering and terrorist financing is usually compiled after a list published by the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) - an intergovernmental body established to combat terrorist financing and money laundering.

A previous version of the list, seen by the Financial Times, was identical to the previous version of the FATF list and included the addition of Algeria, Angola, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal and Venezuela. It was also planned to exclude Barbados, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Panama, Senegal, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

Recall

Russia uses more than 1,000 vessels to circumvent sanctions, accounting for 17% of the world's oil tanker fleet. The shadow fleet has brought Russia more profit than Ukraine has received in international aid since the beginning of the war.

Thailand to tighten control over casinos to develop the industry and combat money laundering