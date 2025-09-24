Zelenskyy invites Angola to the "Grain from Ukraine" summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Angolan President João Lourenço and invited him to participate in this year's "Grain from Ukraine" summit, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the support and noted that he expects to deepen bilateral relations.

Zelenskyy spoke about the humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine", thanks to which, together with partners, we provide food to countries in need. Zelenskyy invited Angola to participate in this year's "Grain from Ukraine" summit.

The leaders separately discussed bilateral partnership in the fields of agricultural industry and technology. The Head of State voiced specific proposals for partnership and invited an Angolan delegation to visit Ukraine for a detailed discussion of possible joint projects. The President of Angola expressed interest.

The presidents agreed to stay in touch.

