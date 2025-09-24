$41.380.00
Zelenskyy invites Angola to the "Grain from Ukraine" summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Angolan President João Lourenço, discussing the deepening of bilateral relations. Zelenskyy invited Angola to participate in this year's "Grain from Ukraine" summit.

Zelenskyy invites Angola to the "Grain from Ukraine" summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Angolan President João Lourenço and invited him to participate in this year's "Grain from Ukraine" summit, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked for the support and noted that he expects to deepen bilateral relations.

Zelenskyy spoke about the humanitarian program "Grain from Ukraine", thanks to which, together with partners, we provide food to countries in need. Zelenskyy invited Angola to participate in this year's "Grain from Ukraine" summit.

Austria will allocate an additional 2 million euros to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative14.03.25, 12:42 • 14129 views

The leaders separately discussed bilateral partnership in the fields of agricultural industry and technology. The Head of State voiced specific proposals for partnership and invited an Angolan delegation to visit Ukraine for a detailed discussion of possible joint projects. The President of Angola expressed interest.

The presidents agreed to stay in touch.

South Africa is ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia24.09.25, 19:13 • 1584 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
charity
Angola
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine