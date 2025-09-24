South Africa is ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia

The Republic of South Africa, like many other states in the world, is ready to host a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President after the meeting of the Head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, reports UNN.

Details

According to the OP, Ramaphosa shared details of his recent contacts with the Russian leader. Zelenskyy emphasized that, unlike Russia, Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders without any preconditions. The presidents agreed that this summit should take place in a third country. The Republic of South Africa, like many other states in the world, is ready to host such a meeting.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants the war to end from the very first second and is doing everything possible to achieve this.

The Head of State said that Russia is currently escalating aggression, intensifying drone attacks on civilian targets, and informed about the current developments on the front.

The leaders discussed joint activities in the near future, the OP added.

