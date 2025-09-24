South Africa is ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
02:27 PM • 4562 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 11470 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 14792 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 17012 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 28674 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 17533 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 31304 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17958 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18232 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15172 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy named conditions for holding elections in UkraineSeptember 24, 07:32 AM • 6230 views
SBU drones hit petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan for second time this week - sourceSeptember 24, 07:39 AM • 4420 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 11421 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 29087 views
Hungary will not give up Russian oil, even if Trump asks10:41 AM • 9444 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 28679 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 29344 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 31305 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 42422 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 51193 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Ursula von der Leyen
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 37522 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 97478 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 57190 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 71180 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 122724 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

South Africa is ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

South Africa is ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the leadership level without preconditions.

South Africa is ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia

The Republic of South Africa, like many other states in the world, is ready to host a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President after the meeting of the Head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, reports UNN.

Details

According to the OP, Ramaphosa shared details of his recent contacts with the Russian leader. Zelenskyy emphasized that, unlike Russia, Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders without any preconditions. The presidents agreed that this summit should take place in a third country. The Republic of South Africa, like many other states in the world, is ready to host such a meeting.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine wants the war to end from the very first second and is doing everything possible to achieve this.

The Head of State said that Russia is currently escalating aggression, intensifying drone attacks on civilian targets, and informed about the current developments on the front.

The leaders discussed joint activities in the near future, the OP added.

Switzerland is ready to host a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian leaders: Zelenskyy met with Keller-Sutter23.09.25, 19:57 • 2616 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine